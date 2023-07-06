Raaj Kurapati named Executive Vice Chancellor and Chief Operating Officer at UTHSC

Kurapati now fills the position formerly held by Kennard Brown, who retired last month after 25 years, according to UTHSC.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After a national search and several on-campus interviews and presentations, Raaj Kurapati has been named the new executive vice chancellor and chief operating officer for the University of Tennessee Health Science Center (UTHSC), effective on September 1, the school announced Thursday.

The school said Kurapati comes to UTHSC after having served since 2018 as the executive vice president and chief operating and financial officer for the University of Memphis (UofM). Before joining the university, Kurapati served in several executive roles in public higher education, the announcement said.

Kurapati now fills the position formerly held by Kennard Brown, who retired last month after 25 years, according to UTHSC.

“We are delighted to have Raaj join the UTHSC team as our executive vice chancellor and chief operating officer,” UTHSC Chancellor Peter Buckley said. “The wealth of experience he brings, along with his deep understanding of our community and the state, will complement our stellar leadership team and will be instrumental to moving the vision set forth in our new strategic plan.”

Kurapati will be responsible for coordinating the day-to-day administrative operations, management of the campus’s central administration and more, according to the statement.

The school said Kurapati thanked all who participated in the search process for their professionalism and engagement.