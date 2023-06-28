Shelby County Commission approves $25 wheel tax hike

In a statement, Harris said, “Just now, the Commission took the final vote on the first phase of our plan to rebuild Regional One Health, break ground on the new Frayser High School, and keep on track for another new high school in the Cordova area. Total spending for Regional One’s Phase 1 is $350 million, making this project alone one of the largest public infrastructure investments in our community’s history. The campaign for a new Regional One campus, “One Campus,” will mean expanded access to healthcare, particularly for the most vulnerable. It means that one of the oldest hospitals in the region will be around for the next generation, and the one after that. Thank you, Chairman Lowery, Budget Chair Whaley, and Commissioners.”