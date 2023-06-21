Memphis hospitals call for gun violence to be declared public health crisis in Tennessee

Representatives from Regional One and LeBonheur Children's Hospitals held a press conference Wednesday, demanding more be done about gun violence.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Gun violence incidents, especially among children, are on the rise in Memphis in 2023, and local hospitals are joining those calling on state leaders to do more about the problem.

Wednesday, representatives with Regional One Health and LeBonheur Children's Hospital, who both see the majority of gun violence patients in Memphis, joined the African American Clergy Collective of Tennessee (ACCT) and the Black Clergy Collaborative of Memphis (BCCM) in a press conference calling on the state to declare gun violence a public health crisis.

The groups emphasized the public health approach outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and World Health Organization to reduce gun violence.

They were joined by a mother - Marsha Wilson - whose son was killed by gun violence.

"It's not a quick fix, we need to curb gun violence, we need to come together and raise awareness because something needs to be done," Wilson said.

Regional One has treated more than 1,400 victims of gun violence since 2021 - that's around four every day.