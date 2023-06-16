Mother admits 4-year-old had been dead for weeks before being reported missing, according to affidavit

According to new information from court records, Brittney Jackson claimed Jaylon Hobson beat Sequoia Samuels to death. He denied the claims.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — New information is coming out about the death of 4-year-old Sequoia Samuels. According to the court affidavits, mother Brittani Jackson admitted the little girl had been dead for weeks before she was reported missing Thursday.

In the affidavit for Jackson, police said the mother told investigators she had been home the day before with four children, two hers and two relatives of her boyfriend Jaylon Hobson. She claimed she gave Sequoia water then fell asleep on the couch, and Hobson came home and fell asleep. The affidavit said on Thursday, June 15, 2023, Jackson woke up to her front door open, and found Sequoia missing, so she called police about 6:30 a.m.

Under questioning, Memphis Police said that story changed. According to the affidavit, Jackson claimed Hobson had beat Sequoia several times in the weeks before the false report. She told investigators, according to the report, that Sequoia had become unresponsive during the last beating and she never regained consciousness, and that Jackson never attempted to render aid to the girl. Jackson told police Hobson put Sequoia in garbage bags, which they stored in the home for several weeks until Thursday, when they put the girl’s remains in a garbage container at the apartments.

According to the affidavit, Hobson denied being involved in the death of Sequoia, and that he last saw her on Sunday, June 11, 2023, which police noted in the report was “impossible due to the advance state of decomposition of the human remains” believed to be Sequoia.

Jackson was charged with child neglect, abuse of a corpse, and false offense reporting. Hobson was charged with false reporting. Both are in the Shelby County Jail without bond and due in court on June 20.

Memphis Police Department (MPD) officially canceled the missing endangered child alert the morning of Friday, June 16, for 4-year-old Sequoia Samuels, and that's when the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) said investigators believed the child was dead.

ABC 24 also reached out to the Tennessee Department of Children's Services, which said it has begun and investigation into the case.

In a statement, DCS said, "Pursuant to state and federal law, we are unable to release case specific information regarding children or families served by the Department. The law does allow us to release certain details concerning child fatalities investigated by the Department. Those details can be found on our website here.