Safety tips during the '100 deadliest days' for teen drivers

According to AAA, past research shows teens with parents who impose stricter driving limits reported fewer crashes and traffic violations.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As exciting as it can be to enter the summer months, from Memorial Day until Labor Day, we're entering what AAA calls the '100 deadliest days' on Tennessee roads for teen and young adult drivers.

According to the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, Shelby County has had 4,137 crashes involving young drivers this year. That's more than any other county in the state.

The biggest factors are distracted driving, driving drunk and speeding.

According to AAA, past research shows teens with parents who impose stricter driving limits reported fewer crashes and traffic violations.

Here's how AAA recommends parents stay actively involved in coaching their teens through the learning-to-drive process:

Having conversations early and often about the dangers of speeding and distraction

Taking the time to practice driving with their teen in varying conditions

Adopting a Parent-Teen Driving Agreement that takes the learning to drive process in stages and sets family rules for the road

Setting a good example by minimizing distractions and speeding when driving

Parents are also encouraged to spend at least 50 hours with their teen while he or she is learning to drive, in addition to enrolling their teen in both in-person and online driving classes.