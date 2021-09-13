Scammer threatened to kill man's daughter unless he paid $5,000

The Better Business Bureau warns to not send any money to these scam callers.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Better Business Bureau is warning about a scam call claiming your loved one is in danger and you need to pay money to help them.

"Emergency scams, sometimes called 'grandparent scams,' prey on the willingness of an unsuspecting, worried individual to help friends and family in need," the BBB said about the scam. "Often, they will impersonate their targets’ loved ones, make up an urgent situation, and plead for help and money."

Steven Young and his wife Tamara received a phone call just like this that would frighten any parent.

"There was a man on the other end who began to speak with a real distinct Hispanic accent and he said he was with a cartel," said Young.

Young said the scam caller was threatening to kill his daughter if he didn't pay them $5,000. What really worried him was when his daughter didn't answer her phone right away because she was at a work event.

"What gave it some believability was there were persons in the background and there was this woman that was screaming just blood-curdling screams," Young said.

In the police report, it said Young was told to go to a Western Union to do an electronic money transfer or arrange a meeting. When the scammer became impatient, they asked for $500 instead then whatever Young had in his pocket.

"When he said that I said 'Tammy this is a scam,'" Young said.

The BBB advises if you receive a similar call:

Don't act immediately and ask questions that would be difficult for an imposter to answer

Know what your family members are posting on social media, which could give details to scammers

Do not send any money if you have doubts about the call

Emergency scams, sometimes called "grandparent scams," prey on the willingness of an unsuspecting, worried individual to help friends and family in need. Would you know how to spot one? #BBBtiphttps://t.co/uHCd9R97qB — BBB (@bbb_us) September 10, 2021

Memphis Police also advised calling your loved ones if you are worried they could be in trouble. Luckily, Young did not send any money.