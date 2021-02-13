Second Warming Center opens at Ruth Tate Senior Center

The Warming Center will open Saturday, February 13, 2021, at 4:00 p.m. and will remain open until further notice at the Ruth Tate Senior Center.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The City of Memphis has implemented its cold weather plan with the establishment of a Warming Center. Warming Centers are places where residents dealing with extremely low temperatures may escape, after normal business hours for city government buildings. Primary locations for warming centers are usually malls, shopping centers, libraries, and community centers that are opened during normal business hours. The Warming Centers will be open for those seeking warmth after normal business hours.

OPERATING HOURS and LOCATIONS:

Hollywood Community Center (1560 N. Hollywood Street) Ruth Tate Senior Center (1620 Marjorie Street) opens at 4:00 p.m. tonight .

Both locations will remain open 24 hours until further notice.

Those seeking overnight shelter accommodations are encouraged to seek assistance from our partners at Memphis Union Mission located at 383 Poplar Avenue, The Salvation Army located at 696 Jackson Avenue or for additional local shelters call (901) 529-4545.

For assistance regarding transportation, beginning at 6:00 p.m., please contact the Office of Emergency Management (OEM) at (901) 297-1680.

Our staff will continue to monitor the situation for any changes in conditions. Please follow us: Twitter - @MemphisOEM

If you have any additional questions, please contact the City of Memphis Office of Emergency Management at (901) 636-2525.