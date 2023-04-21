Section 8 homebuyer program to be proposed by Memphis City Council Chairman Martavius Jones

Also known as the Housing Choice Voucher Program, Section 8 is a federally-funded program providing help to low-income families, elderly and the disabled.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The federally-funded program providing help to low-income families, elderly and the disabled in Memphis known as "Section 8" will be experiencing a significant change if a new initiative is passed through Memphis City Council.

Council Chairman Martavius Jones is set to announce an initiative on Monday that would no longer exclude those with section 8 vouchers from home ownership due to their Section 8 status.

Councilmembers JB Smiley Jr., Patrice Robinson and Michalyn Easter-Thomas will be holding a press conference with Jones at 2 p.m. in the Hall of Mayors at City Hall on 125 North Main Street to discuss this proposed alteration.

On Tuesday, the initiative will be presented before the Memphis City Council during the Housing & Community Development Committee.

Supporters of the initiative hope to build affordable quality housing "that can be a wealth-generating asset" for Section 8 voucher recipients and would help them "achieve the goal of home ownership."