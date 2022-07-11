Shelby Co. Clerk's Office in Whitehaven closed with no set date to reopen

The clerk's office said the Whitehaven location has been without working air conditioning since last Friday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Clerk’s Office said that the Whitehaven location will be closed until further notice because the air conditioner is broken and has been since Friday, July 8.

According to the county clerk’s office, the facility is “aged”, and it cannot safely serve customers at this time, especially with the recent “extreme heat.”

The public will be informed when doors at the Whitehaven location reopen, the clerk’s office said.

The office said that it is preparing to make appointment services available to customers at other locations, being that all other locations are fully operating.

All other locations are open on Monday through Friday. Customers can view the holidays observed on the webpage.

Customers should be mindful that different branches offer different services, and the office advises customers to call to confirm that their needs can be met at a specific location before arriving.

For information and customer service, call 901-222-3000.

Also Issues Marriage Licenses and Business Licenses

Downtown

150 Washington Ave.

8:00 AM - 4:15 PM

Mullins Station**:

1075 Mullins Station Road, West Wing

9:00 AM - 5:15 PM

Also Issues Marriage Licenses

Millington

4836 Navy Rd. Millington, TN

8:00 AM - 4:15 PM

Standard Services

Poplar Plaza

3412 A Plaza Dr.

7:00 AM - 3:15 PM

Raleigh – Frayser:

3616 Austin Peay Highway, Suite 4