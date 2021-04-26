Shelby County Commissioners kick the can again on your property taxes, but also show Penny how much he's loved

Appreciation for leadership and bringing home of a championship were in order in commission chambers.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County leadership was honored during Monday's meeting of County Commissioners.

Changing property tax assessments put on hold, again and the county's governing body unanimously approves the formation of a Black Caucus.

Full support was expressed for the faction of the commission.

The proposal was sponsored by the 7 Black members along with Commissioner Michael Whaley.

The Black Caucus is meant to address concerns of Black communities across Shelby County.

Commissioner Edmund Ford Jr. said he believes this can be a model for other communities across the country.

"My first challenge to this Black Caucus is to support initiatives that exist now that there are digital and scalable versions of something that we can create as the Black Wall Street. I'd also like to see us teach and reteach our communities by implementing fundamental principals of economic growth, investment, wealth building. People talk about reparations. I believe we have pieces in place where we can create our own reparations," said Ford.

University of Memphis Coach Penny Hardaway was recognized for guiding the Tigers basketball team to an NIT title victory adding a key to the county to his key ring.

"Everyone who knows me knows that I'm proud of this city, and I'm proud to be from this city.



"I'm proud to be the head coach at the University of Memphis, and to bring a championship back to this town is nothing but a joy for me."



The players were handed citations of their own.

Meanwhile, county employee, Jasmine Wright's service was acknowledged, Shelby County Schools Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray was recognized for his leadership during the pandemic and recently retired MPD Director Mike Rallings was shown appreciation for his service as the city's top cop.

Commissioners are trying to figure out if they can eliminate the shock and awe that comes from having property assessments every four years, but instead have them every 2 years like in some larger cities.

Other commissioners say leave well enough alone.