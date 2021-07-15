Shelby County General Session Civil Court will resume at full capacity in August

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County General Sessions Civil Court announced Thursday that all six divisions of the court will resume at full capacity August 2, 2021.

They had been on limited sessions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

From General Sessions: Each litigant is responsible for his court date and appearance. For information regarding court dates, check the General Sessions Court Clerk’s Office website at www.gs4.shelbycountytn.gov or contact the office using the following numbers: