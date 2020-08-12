Majority of teachers will teach from home when SCS students return to classrooms

Four out five teachers opted to teach remotely with 32% of students returning to the classroom

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Shelby County Schools has a plan to return to in-person learning next month but the majority of teachers will be staying at home.

The district released results from a survey sent to parents and teachers. According to the release, 17% of teachers want to return to in-person teaching. The rest opted for remote lessons.

From a parent survey, 32% of the students will be returning to the classroom.

The current plan from the district will mean that all students will still learn via Microsoft teams whether they're remote or in the classroom. The district said students will keep the same teacher from the first semester.

A school staff member will be in the classroom with students who have a teacher that is teaching remotely.

The district made a special note that said the teacher number remains fluid and the entire plan is flexible based on what experts recommend.

The tentative return to school date for in-person learners will be on January 4 for preschoolers to fifth graders with the rest returning on January 19.