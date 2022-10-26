Shelby Co. Sheriff's Office lays out solutions, ideas to address staff shortages

The requests addressed ways to better recruit and retain deputies and correctional officers.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Those in the Shelby County Sheriff's Office are focused on ensuring more deputies and jailers are in place to serve and protect the community - even months before budget season.

"We are seeing a trend that's increasing year after year after year of shortages," SCSO Assistant Chief Deputy Anthony Buckner said.

That's why SCSO is already sounding the alarm on how to better bring in and keep more of its workers. As of this month, 60% of correctional and 84% of deputy positions were staffed.

"Our need exists today and we definitely want to make sure our commission is educated what our dark cloud is here at the sheriff's office when it comes to recruiting and retaining our employees," Buckner added.

That's why Buckner and others Wednesday told the Shelby County Commission new investments are a must for public safety. They asked for a 5% pay increase to better match Memphis police officer salaries, get rid of the $1,500 annual fee for first responders who live outside of Shelby County, adjust pension options and increase the recruitment advertising budget.

"It costs money to go on television, it costs money to produce radio commercials but the more dollars behind it we can spread the word to more people that we are hiring," Buckner said.

Shelby County Commissioners expressed their openness to the requests, especially for filling vacant correctional positions.

"The largest mental health hospital at the end of the day is in our correctional facilities, so you have the commitment from most of our commissioners here to ease that burden where it can be," Shelby County Commissioner Mickell Lowery said.

"I don't think we should charge people to a job that we are desperate to find people to do," Shelby County Commissioner Amber Mills added.