What you need to know about Tennessee laws on poll watchers, voter intimidation

Security precautions and contingency plans are in place to ensure Tennessee voters can cast ballots safely and without interference.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — "We are raising awareness, and of course we have our security plans in place," Shelby County Elections Administrator Linda Phillips said.

Phillips said Monday she's expecting the best but preparing for the worst, ahead of an emotionally charged presidential election in 22 days. Early voting begins Wednesday.

"We have expanded training for our poll workers, as what to do and how to recognize it," Phillips said.

Some Shelby County precincts are expected to include poll watchers, whose roles are limited and dictated by Tennessee law. That includes being appointed by a political party, and a Tennessee resident 17-years-old or older. Spouses of candidates cannot be poll watchers.

"They can't talk to voters. They can't take pictures. They just watch," Phillips said.

In addition to not interfering with any voter, Tennessee law also specifies poll watchers must wear badges, but not any campaign material.

Poll watchers who observe absentee ballots also can't leave the room once counting begins.

"That's not a popular gig for poll watchers because they have to surrender their cell," Phillips said.

Tennessee law is also clear about voter intimidation, a Class A misdemeanor for violators.

That includes threats to prevent anyone from voting, physical violence, or property damage, or verbal abuse before or after someone votes at an early voting site or Election Day precinct.

"Outside that 100 foot boundary, it's permissible to go out there and campaign and ask people to vote for your respective candidate. It's not permissible to try and prevent them from voting," Tennessee Elections Coordinator Mark Goins said.

Despite a much higher demand for Shelby County absentee ballots this year, election organizers expect at least half of all participating voters will still cast a ballot during the early voting period, which runs through October 29th.

A Shelby County Sheriff's Office spokesperson told Local 24 News Monday:

"(We) will utilize deputies to check on a routine basis the five voting locations in the unincorporated areas of Shelby County during Oct. 14-29 early voting period. SCSO deputies will also check on a routine basis the 19 voting locations in the unincorporated areas of Shelby County during the dates/times the voting locations are open on Election Day, November 3."

A Bartlett Police spokesperson added: "As we have done in previous elections, the Bartlett Police Department will seek to provide the safest environment possible for all those exercising their right to vote during early polling and on Election Day."