Shooting victim found in Memphis Waffle House parking lot; MPD investigating

Police believe shooting happened at another location.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police were on scene for several hours early Friday morning investigating a shooting in the parking lot of a Memphis Waffle House.

Police got the call for a shooting victim at the Waffle House on Sycamore View off of Shelby Oaks Dr. just after 3:30 a.m. One man had been shot in the leg and taken to Regional One.

He's expected to be okay.

According to preliminary information from the Memphis Police Department, the victim left their vehicle running while going inside to get his food.

At some point, he noticed a man driving away in his vehicle. He ran outside after him and then watch his car be crashed into a fire hydrant. That's when the victim said another man fired a shot at him, striking him in the leg, before running away.

Police did not have info on the two men suspected of being involved immediately but said they had three women detained.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more info from police comes out.