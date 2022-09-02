Sobriety checkpoints scheduled for Sept. 2 in Memphis. Here's where

According to Memphis police, impaired driving kills more than 16,000 people and injures 305,000 others every year in the U.S.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There will be two roadside sobriety checkpoints set up in Memphis Friday, Sept. 2.

According to Memphis police, the checkpoints will be from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. on E.H. Crump Boulevard near Bellevue Boulevard and on Lamar Avenue near South Parkway.

According to Memphis police, impaired driving kills more than 16,000 people and injures 305,000 others every year in the U.S.

The checkpoints are federally funded through a grant from the Tennessee Highway Safety Office.

Click here to see a list of Tennessee Highway Patrol checkpoints.