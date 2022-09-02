x
Sobriety checkpoints scheduled for Sept. 2 in Memphis. Here's where

According to Memphis police, impaired driving kills more than 16,000 people and injures 305,000 others every year in the U.S.
Credit: Chalabala - stock.adobe.com

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There will be two roadside sobriety checkpoints set up in Memphis Friday, Sept. 2. 

According to Memphis police, the checkpoints will be from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. on E.H. Crump Boulevard near Bellevue Boulevard and on Lamar Avenue near South Parkway. 

The checkpoints are federally funded through a grant from the Tennessee Highway Safety Office.

Click here to see a list of Tennessee Highway Patrol checkpoints.

MPD to Conduct Sobriety Roadside Checkpoints MEMPHIS, TN - The Memphis Police Department will conduct Sobriety Roadside...

