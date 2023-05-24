Here's a list of summer camps still available for kids

There are a number of programs that are still accepting kids and looking to fill open spaces.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Summer break is quickly approaching, and parents who are still looking for summer camp options for their kids are running out of time.

View the full list below:

Heal the Hood Foundation

Heal the Hood Foundation (HTH) is still accepting students for its summer camp program. the program is located inside Hickory Ridge Towne Center. HTH said there are still 40 spaces available. For registration and more information, contact Ladell Beamon at (901)-483-0278.





Young Actors Guild

Young actors Guild has eight slots available for parents looking to keep their children active this summer. Visit the website for more information. Parents can also call (901) 240-2103 or email chandlermemphis@yahoo.com .





Kingdom Business Learning Center (Raleigh Frayser)

Kingdom Business Learning Center said it will accept five more students. More information is available on the website.





Lily Rose Performing Arts camp

Lily Rose Performing Arts camp located at 810 S Main St still has a few available slots. For information, contact Nadia Matthews by calling (901) 308-2135.





Mt. Pisgah Summer Camp

Mt. Pisgah Summer Camp will accept children ages between ages 4 and 12. The camp, located at 1234 Pisgah Rd, will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., and it will run from June 1 to August 1.

The registration fee is $90 per child, and children will receive breakfast, lunch and dinner.

MSCS SPORTS CAMPS

MSCS has several sports camps available this summer. Sports camps are available for students ages 8 through 10.

Football Camp

Dates: June 5 – 9

Location: Crump Stadium, 306 S Bellevue Blvd.

Soccer Camp

Dates: June 12-16

Location: Crump stadium, 306 S Bellevue Blvd.

Track and Field Camp

Dates: June 12-16

Location: Southwind Stadium, 7900 E Shelby Dr.

Cheer Camp

Dates: June 26- 30

Location: Airways Middle School, 2601 Ketchum Rd.

Golf Camp

Dates: June 26th – 30th

Location: Links at Whitehaven Golf Course, 750 E. Holmes Rd.

Volleyball Camp

Dates: July 10 – 14

Location: White Station High School, 514 S. Perkins

Basketball Camps

June 5 - 9 at Mitchell High School, 658 W Mitchell Rd.

June 12-16 – at Kirby High School, 4080 Kirby Pkwy

June 19 – 23 – at Trezevant High School, 3350 N. Trezvant St.

July 17 – 21 – at Craigmont High School, 3333 Covington Pike

July 24 – 28 – at Overton High School, 1770 Lanier Ln.