I-55 Mississippi River Bridge to close over weekend while construction takes place, TDOT says

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The I-55 Mississippi River Bridge is set to close over the weekend as state transportation officials announce construction plans.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) said that their contract crews will be closing the bridge from Friday, Oct. 6 at 8 p.m. until Monday, Oct. 9 at 6 a.m.

This is reportedly to continue construction on the I-55 and Crump interchange such as working on the Wisconsin Bridge, repairing work on the I-55 Bridge, moving concrete barrier rail and striping. This work is also said to be weather-dependent.

Local traffic is said to still be allowed to the McLemore exit, but I-55 southbound traffic will be closed at Bridgeport Road in Arkansas as well as northbound traffic on I-55 at South Parkway in Tennessee.

Local traffic only at South Third Street will be allowed to use the Crump Westbound outside lane and detour down the ramp to Riverside Drive then back up to I-55 Northbound before exiting at Metal Museum Drive, according to TDOT.

Crump Boulevard moving eastbound from Alston will reportedly be open, but Crump Boulevard moving westbound ramp to Riverside Drive Northbound will be closed, TDOT said.

Riverside Drive northbound will be closed and Metal Museum Drive to I-55 northbound will be closed, according to TDOT.