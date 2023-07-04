The art of Tyre Nichols on display at Fourth Bluff Park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphians continue to remember Tyre Nichols with a photography exhibit displaying his appreciation of nature.
Nichols' photography was featured Friday in an exhibit at Fourth Bluff Park that showed his appreciation of nature. These works will also be visible from noon until 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 8.
Organizers said they wanted to present his art in a place he once enjoyed.
"This is a place that he came to that he loved, and this is a place that a ton of Memphians come to that they love," activist Beth Hoffberg said. "If he could've come here and loved this place and then he was pulled over for no reason and then beaten to death, who else could that happen to? And how can we make sure that, that doesn't happen to anybody else ever again."
Nichols' scenic photos can also be viewed from a photography website that he maintained.