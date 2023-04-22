'Willing to come to communities' | Third Memphis mayoral 'Meet and Greet' held in Orange Mound by Up The Vote 901

Up The Vote hosted five of the candidates set for the mayoral election. Paul Young, Michelle McKissack, JW Gibson, Reggie Hall and Karen Camper were in attendance.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Orange Mound was the site where the third installment of a Memphis mayoral "Meet and Greet" series took place. The event was held by Up The Vote 901, a non-partisan group hoping to increase voter turnout across Memphis and Shelby County.

Up The Vote hosted five of the candidates set for the mayoral election. Paul Young, Michelle McKissack, JW Gibson, Reggie Hall and Karen Camper were in attendance.

They each spoke about their platform as well issues important to them. Topics covered included affordable housing, public safety and fighting blight.

The director of Up the Vote 901 said events like these are important for many reasons and should be replicated throughout the country.

"I think, on one hand, it is important because it proves that certain candidates are willing to come to communities and meet people where they are, especially in some of the communities we've chosen where people are often disinvested and disenfranchised," Dr. Earle Fisher said.

Up the Vote 901 hosts two of these meet and greet events a month.