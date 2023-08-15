Attorneys for Tyre Nichols family respond to motion to remove City of Memphis from $550 million lawsuit

The attorneys' motion said, “the liability here extends far beyond those officers, through the ranks, and up to the City of Memphis, itself.”

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Attorneys representing the family of Tyre Nichols are responding to a motion by the city of Memphis to keep the city out of a $550 million civil lawsuit.

In the motion filed Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, attorneys representing Nichols’ family said, “the liability here extends far beyond those officers, through the ranks, and up to the City of Memphis, itself.”

It continued, “The City of Memphis tolerated the unlawful and unconstitutional conduct of the SCORPION Unit with deliberate indifference to their known misconduct."

In July, the city of Memphis filed a motion attempting to stop the civil suit filed by Nichols' family and estate. The city's motion stated that they believed Nichols' death following a January stop in Hickory Hill was the result of five rogue police officers. They stated in the motion that they believe that the City of Memphis, as a whole, did not have a hand in Nichols' death.

The five former Memphis Police Department (MPD) officers charged with second-degree murder in connection with Nichols' death are Emmitt Martin III, Demetrius Haley, Justin Smith, Desmond Mills Jr. and Tadarrius Bean.

The $550 million lawsuit filed by Nichols' mother — RowVaughn Wells — blames officers for his death and accuses police chief Cerelyn "CJ" Davis of "turning a blind eye" to MPD's SCORPION unit's "aggressive style of policing" even before Nichols' assault.