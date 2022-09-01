UofM Athletics will celebrate 901 Day with Blue and Gray city cleanup

Volunteers will partner with Nobody Trashes Tennessee to clean up four routes along Southern Ave. and S. Highland St., addressing main roads surrounding the campus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More than 100 University of Memphis (UofM) student-athletes, coaches and athletic department staff will join Nobody Trashes Tennessee to volunteer for the annual Blue and Gray Cleanup on 901 Day from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Memphis 901 Day is celebrated annually, allowing Memphians to come together and proudly show their love for the city.

Volunteers will clean up four routes along Southern Ave. and S. Highland St., addressing main roads surrounding the UofM campus.

"We are very much looking forward to getting to work on Blue & Gray Cleanup Day," said Memphis Director of Athletics Laird Veatch. "Our student-athletes, coaches and staff are proud to be part of this city and this community, and we are happy to do our part to help keep it beautiful. We're proud to partner with Nobody Trashes Tennessee for this important event."



The volunteer effort will also shed light on the litter issue in Tennessee.