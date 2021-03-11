UPS to hire nearly 450 during ‘UPS Brown Friday’ events in Memphis

The annual ‘UPS Brown Friday’ event will take place Thursday, November 4 through Saturday, November 6.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Looking for a job?

UPS expects to hire nearly 450 seasonal employees in the Memphis area.

Nationally, UPS plans to hire 60,000 employees during the three-day event.

Leading up to the official start of the holiday shopping season with Black Friday and Cyber Monday, 'UPS Brown Friday' will include local in-person hiring as well as virtual events.

“UPS Brown Friday has become an annual tradition,” said Chief Human Resources Officer Darrell Ford. “For tens of thousands of Americans, it’s an opportunity to land one of the country’s best seasonal jobs, with the potential to turn into a career. Many of those who attend one of our job fairs through Saturday will be hired by Monday, and many of those hired will be offered permanent jobs when the holidays are over.”

UPS has full-time and part-time seasonal positions available, including package handlers, drivers, and driver-helpers. These positions have been an entry point for permanent employment at UPS. Over the last three years, about a third of those hired for seasonal package handler jobs were hired in permanent positions after the holidays were over. About 138,000 UPS' workforce started in seasonal positions.

Memphis events include:

