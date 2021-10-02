UT preparing for a full in-person semester for this fall

UT said it will follow CDC recommendations and the Tennessee Department of Health guidelines to ensure the safety of all students, faculty, and employees.

The University of Tennessee is preparing for a full in-person semester for the fall.

"As case counts continue to drop and vaccines become more readily available, we are nearing a turning point in this pandemic,” Chancellor Donde Plowman said.

According to the university, the new plans include:

Teaching in classrooms at capacity

Returning to normal campus housing

Reopening dining halls

Fully staffing campus student services

Offering a comprehensive slate of student events and programming

Allowing more fans at athletic events.

University of Tennessee campuses are preparing for more in-person classes, according to a press release.

UT officials said that plans have been made based on an increase in COVID-19 vaccine availability and an improvement in COVID-19 trends in Tennessee.

