UT preparing for a full in-person semester for this fall

TENNESSEE, USA — UPDATE:
The University of Tennessee is preparing for a full in-person semester for the fall.
"As case counts continue to drop and vaccines become more readily available, we are nearing a turning point in this pandemic,” Chancellor Donde Plowman said.
According to the university, the new plans include:
- Teaching in classrooms at capacity
- Returning to normal campus housing
- Reopening dining halls
- Fully staffing campus student services
- Offering a comprehensive slate of student events and programming
- Allowing more fans at athletic events.
