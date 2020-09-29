The VFW has been unwavering in its devotion to our nation’s heroes — whether it’s the fight for healthcare for veterans, education for veterans or legislation.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Each year on Sept. 29, Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Day is celebrated at posts and in communities around the world.

It’s a day devoted to the organization and its dedicated members who are so deeply committed to serving those who bravely serve this nation.

This year marks the 121st year since the VFW was established. On Sept. 29, 1899, a small group of Spanish-American War veterans joined together to form what would become the nation’s largest and most dedicated group of combat veterans.

For 121 years, the VFW has been unwavering in its devotion to our nation’s heroes — whether it’s the fight for healthcare for veterans, education for veterans or legislation for veterans.

The VFW and its auxiliary members carry out this mission every single day. Their commitment is demonstrated through national veterans and legislative services, military assistance and community service programs, youth activities and scholarship programs, as well as millions of volunteer hours in their local communities each year.