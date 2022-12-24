Germantown's "independent" water system makes most Germantown residents safe from MLGW'S boil water order

The City of Germantown said its water supply system is separate from MLGW, and most Germantown residents do not have to adhere to MLGW'S boil water order.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — City of Germantown (COG) said a majority of Germantown water customers are not included in Memphis Light Gas and Water's (MLGW) boil water order.

COG said the water system is expected to withstand the current severe weather.

"Even in the midst of this inclement weather, the City’s water system is fully operational and our pressures remain normal", COG said.

MLGW instructed customers to boil water for at least three minutes before consuming or using for cooking to avoid consuming contaminated water caused by low water pressure.

COG said Germantown has its own independent water system that is not connected to MLGW'S water system, making a majority of Germantown residents safe from concerns of water contamination caused by low water pressure.

Germantown said its water system is supported through the Public Works department, producing and distributing the city's water to residents from the two water treatment plants located on Southern Ave. and the other located on Johnson Road Park.

Although most Germantown residents are excluded from the boil water order and will not experience low water pressure, COG said there is "a small caveat", warning that a few residents and businesses within Germantown city limits are serviced by MLGW.

Residents and business that are within the Germantown city limits, but are serviced by MLGW, do not have a supply line nearby. Those areas include areas south of Winchester, off McVay Road at Stout (not including the Allelon subdivision), and Germantown Road at Crestridge.

COG said residents in these areas should adhere to the boil order, using precaution. To view MLGW’s map of impacted areas, visit https://www.mlgw.com/news/MLGW_BOIL_WATER_2022.

Anyone living within Germantown city limits who experiences water emergency should contact the Germantown Public Works department at (901) 757-7350 during the weekdays between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.