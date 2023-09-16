West Memphis police searching for suspect of deadly Friday night shooting

Anyone with additional information about the shooting is encouraged to call West Memphis Police at (870) 735 1210.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The West Memphis Police Department said two people were shot on Friday evening in the 300 block of West Jefferson.

Officers said they responded shortly before 6 p.m. and found both a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. According to West Memphis police, EMS then made the scene and began live saving measures.

The 26-year-old man died, according to West Memphis police. The other victim was transported to Baptist Crittenden and treated for injuries, according to West Memphis police.

This is an ongoing investigation and no arrests have been made as of press time, according to the West Memphis Police Department.

Anyone with additional information about the shooting is encouraged to call CID at (870) 732 7554.