Woman charged with reckless homicide in shooting death of 14-year-old girl

The shooting happened in Westwood Tuesday afternoon

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — UPDATED 7:30 a.m., 7/29/2020:

Tuwana Bynote is behind bars charged with Reckless Homicide in the shooting death of a 14-year-old girl Tuesday evening in Westwood.

According to a police affidavit, when officers arrived on scene, Bynote and her juvenile son were the only other two people in the home at the time of the shooting.

Bynote told investigators, she knew her son had a gun in the home for months. She said she has taken the gun from him several times, but, he gets it back each time. She said she never removed the gun from the home even though she said she knew she needed to.

The boy admitted to investigators that he accidentally shot the girl when handing the gun to her. He said he knows where his mom hides the gun, so he always gets it back.

----------------

A 14-year-old girl has died after being shot Tuesday afternoon in Memphis.

Memphis Police say the shooting happened at 5:30pm in the 4200 block of Arrow Road. The teenager died at the scene.

Police are working to determine exactly what happened.

