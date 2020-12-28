Woman killed in fire at retirement commuity

Germantown police and fire say how the fire started is still under investigation.

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — A woman is dead after a fire broke out at a retirement community in Germantown.

Germantown Fire and Police Department were called to the Village at Germantown shortly after 5:00 p.m. Sunday.

Fire officials say the fire happened in a 2nd floor apartment.

Responders found an 82-year-old woman and immediately transported her to Regional One.

Hospital officials say shortly after 1:00 a.m. Monday, she died from her injuries. Her identity has not been released.