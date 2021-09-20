There's a new royal baby! Princess Beatrice gives birth to daughter

Princess Beatrice, who is 10th in the line of succession to the British throne, gave birth to her first child on Saturday, Buckingham Palace said.

LONDON, UK — Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have had a baby daughter, Buckingham Palace said Monday.

The baby, who was born on Saturday at London's Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, weighed 6 pounds and 2 ounces (2.78 kilos). Her name was not immediately revealed.

The new baby’s grandparents and great-grandparents have all been informed.

Beatrice is 10th in the line of succession to the British throne. She tweeted the news as well, thanking the Midwife team and everyone at the hospital.

Beatrice, the elder daughter of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, married property developer Mozzi in July 2020, at a small ceremony constrained by coronavirus restrictions.

Beatrice’s younger sister Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank welcomed their first child, a son named August, in February.

The baby girl is the Queen's 12th great-grandchild.