Actor Treat Williams killed in motorcycle crash

The actor died after a motorcycle crash, his agent confirmed Monday evening. He was 71.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOS ANGELES — Treat Williams, an actor who starred in "Everwood" and the film adaptation of "Hair," has died in a motorcycle crash, according to Vermont State Police.. He was 71 years old.

Shortly before 5 p.m., a Honda SUV was turning left into a parking lot when it collided with Williams' motorcycle in the town of Dorset, according to a statement from Vermont State Police.

“Williams was unable to avoid a collision and was thrown from his motorcycle. He suffered critical injuries and was airlifted to Albany Medical Center in Albany, New York, where he was pronounced dead,” according to the statement.

Williams was wearing a helmet, police said.

The SUV's driver received minor injuries and wasn't hospitalized. He had signaled the turn and wasn't immediately detained although the crash investigation continued, police said.

Williams, whose full name was Richard Treat Williams, lived in Manchester Center in southern Vermont, police said.

His agent confirmed the death to multiple outlets Monday evening.

"He was an actor's actor. Filmmakers loved him. He's been the heart of the Hollywood since the late 1970s," Williams' agent, Barry McPherson, told People magazine. "He was really proud of his performance this year. He's been so happy with the work that I got him. He's had a balanced career."

Williams starred as George Berger in the 1979 film adaption of the Broadway musical "Hair," a role that earned him a Golden Globe nomination. He was nominated again in 1981 for "Prince of the City." He starred on The WB's "Everwood" for all four seasons as Dr. Andy Brown and earned a SAG Award nomination for the role, and had recurring roles on the television shows "Chicago Fire" and "Blue Bloods."

Most recently, he starred as Mick O'Brien in "Chesapeake Shores," a drama series that began on the Hallmark channel, as well as other Hallmark films and Netflix's "Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square."