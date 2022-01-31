9 Mid-South area students received nominations for US Military Academies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Monday morning, Tennessee Senator Bill Hagerty announced his list of 39 Tennesseans that he has nominated to the US Military Service Academies for the Class of 2026.
“America lives up to its namesake as ‘land of the free and home of the brave’ because of the men and women who pursue a career of military service,” said Senator Hagerty. “Each student I am nominating has demonstrated integrity, leadership, patriotism, and hard work and will undoubtedly be invaluable additions to our armed forces. I am proud of these Tennesseans for answering the worthy call to serve and deeply admire them for their dedication to our Nation.”
In order to receive a Congressional nomination to one of the U.S. Military Service Academies, an applicant must meet all of the eligibility criteria required by the respective Service Academy, as well as:
- be at least 17 years of age, (but not yet 23 by July 1 of the year he or she is admitted to the Service Academy)
- be a United States Citizen
- be a legal resident of Tennessee
- be unmarried, not pregnant, and have no legal obligation to support children or other dependents.
For more information about the nomination process, please visit Hagerty's website.
U.S. Air Force Academy
- Ansley Johns of Nashville
- Caleb Hankemeier of Clarksville
- Dagny Peters of Nashville
- Darion Milner of Memphis
- Gavin McCormick of Knoxville
- Gracen Worley of Dandridge
- Lawson Alder of Hendersonville
- Paul Kronzer of Knoxville
- Stephen Strickland of Nashville
- Zachary Duessler of Clarksville
U.S. Military Academy
- Beatrice Shea of Oak Ridge
- Braden Whitman of College Grove
- Bryson Lindeman of Lookout Mountain
- Dylan Treece of Johnson City
- Henry Rodgers of Franklin
- Mason Skeeters of Nashville
- Matthew Stroud of Memphis
- Parker Walls of Franklin
- Sophie Fernandez of Memphis
- Ty Ezell of Sweetwater
U.S. Naval Academy
- Adilynn Walker of Knoxville
- Arturo "Max" Buenahora of Nashville
- Colin McCormack of Arlington
- Jacob Hernandez of Franklin
- Mathew Sterchi of Knoxville
- Michael Burd of Lakeland
- Patrick Melton of Brentwood
- Peter McKissack of Memphis
- Samuel Brackett of Germantown
- Virginia Johnson of Waverly
U.S. Merchant Marine Academy
- Camren Stevenson of Paris
- Dante Keoke of Hixson
- Esteban Barbosa of Millington
- John Ruleman of Memphis
- Noah Felts of Thompson’s Station
- Patrick Melton of Brentwood
- Solomon Smith of Henderson
- Virginia Johnson of Waverly
- Zane Ferrying of Birchwood