9 Mid-South area students received nominations for US Military Academies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Monday morning, Tennessee Senator Bill Hagerty announced his list of 39 Tennesseans that he has nominated to the US Military Service Academies for the Class of 2026.

“America lives up to its namesake as ‘land of the free and home of the brave’ because of the men and women who pursue a career of military service,” said Senator Hagerty. “Each student I am nominating has demonstrated integrity, leadership, patriotism, and hard work and will undoubtedly be invaluable additions to our armed forces. I am proud of these Tennesseans for answering the worthy call to serve and deeply admire them for their dedication to our Nation.”