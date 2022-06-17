Wreath laying held in remembrance of Fort Pillow massacre

The massacre happened in 1864 when confederate soldiers killed more than 100 Black troops.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — People gathered at the Memphis National Cemetery to remember the Fort Pillow Massacre Friday.

The wreath laying event honored the more than 200 graves representing the lives lost at Fort Pillow.

The massacre happened in 1864, carried out by confederate soldiers upset that the Union used Black soldiers - killing more than 100 before it was over.

Organizers said it's important to remember this history.

"It means a lot to me because we're teaching people our history--African American history--that we did have people in the Memphis area that participated in the Civil War," said Dr. Callie Heard, organizer of the event.