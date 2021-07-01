Strong reactions from Mid-South members of Congress to Trump supporters rioting at the U.S. Capitol

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Tennessee Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty have been vocal about objecting to the Electoral College count and they’ve taken plenty of heat for it. They faced that criticism because every state certified the election results, dozens of lawsuits have been thrown out, and they have not provided any proof whatsoever of any election irregularities to justify objecting to the count.
However, Blackburn announced late Wednesday night she would support the certification of the Electoral College results.
To the protesters who breached the Capitol, Blackburn said, “You are disrupting the democratic process.”
Hagerty said he has always believed in peaceful protest and condemned the violence at the U.S. Capitol.
Republican Congressman David Kustoff said he would object to the count just hours before the scheduled ceremony. When the pro-Trump crowd stormed the Capitol, he said, "These actions are unacceptable."
Democratic Congressman Steve Cohen said he has been "foreseeing this for months" and the President is not putting America first.
Mississippi Republican Senators Cindy Hyde-Smith and Roger Wicker thanked Capitol police and other law enforcement for working to end the civil unrest.
Democratic Congressman Bennie Thompson said in a statement the riot at the nation's capital was "domestic terrorism and armed insurrection."
"The events of today are the inevitable result of the tyrannical and idiotic leadership of Donald Trump," Thompson said. "It is domestic terrorism and armed insurrection. This possibly would not have happened if Senate Republicans stepped up to the plate and removed their despicable leader. He needs to just leave and never come back. Trump fed this monster with his vile and dangerous talk. As a country, it is time to accept that Joe Biden will be the 46th President of the United States of America and move on."
Arkansas Republican Senators Tom Cotton and John Boozman both said the violence and destruction needs to stop and both will vote in favor of the count.