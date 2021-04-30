Gov. Hutchinson approves ban on local, state mask mandates

Gov. Asa Hutchinson has signed into law legislation that bans state or local mask mandates for preventing the spread of the coronavirus, effective in July.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson has signed into law legislation that bans state or local mask mandates for preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

However, the prohibition enacted Thursday won’t take effect until late July.

The Republican governor last month dropped the state's requirement, but cities such as Fayetteville and Little Rock were allowed to keep their requirements in place.