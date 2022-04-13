What you need to know about early voting| Be there don't be square

Early voters who vote at the Downtown voting location on Wednesday and Thursday can park for free at Best Park located at 196 N. BB King Blvd.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One polling site will be open for early voting for the Shelby County Primary Elections on Wednesday, April 13 and Thursday, April 14 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 157 Poplar Ave, with free parking available close by.

In partnership with the Shelby County Voter Alliance (SCVA), Linda Phillips, administrator of elections for the Shelby County Election Commission (SCEC), said that the organizations wanted to make early voting “as easy as possible” for voters.

Early voters who vote at the Downtown voting location on Wednesday and Thursday can park for free at Best Park, which is located at the corner of Poplar Ave and BB King Blvd (196 N. BB King Blvd).

Both organizations have pushed to increase voter awareness, urging Shelby County residents to be active at the polls.

“We encourage voters to vote this week or any other week during the Early Voting period and not wait until Election Day,” Ian Randolph, spokesman for the SCVA, said.

The polls will be closed on Friday, April 15 to observe Good Friday, but early voting will resume Saturday, April 16. Early voting polls will open at Saturday morning at 10 a.m. and close at 4 p.m.

According to the SCVA, five additional poll locations will be available Saturday for those who participate in early voting. Those locations include: the Agricenter, Arlington Safe Room, Baker Community Center, Dave Wells Community Center, and Glenview Community Center.

The SCVA said that beginning Monday, April 18, all 26 voting locations will be available to voters for early voting.

Monday through Friday, early voting will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Downtown voting location at 157 Poplar Ave. will have different hours of operation, opening at 9 a.m. and closing at 5 p.m. Voting hours will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 23.