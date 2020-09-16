Everything you need to know about the 2020 elections in Arkansas

From voter guides to explaining how absentee ballots work, here's all the information you need to know about the upcoming election in Arkansas.

The 2020 general election is scheduled to take place on November 3. Below, you will find information on candidates, ballot issues, voting, and other key dates in Arkansas.

For more information on voting and deadlines, click here.

You can list COVID-19 as a valid excuse to request an absentee ballot.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Tuesday, October 27. You can turn that in the day before the election to your county clerk or by mail by 7:30 p.m. on election day.

Once registered, you can choose to vote with an absentee ballot, during the early voting period or in-person.

If you haven't registered to vote in Arkansas yet, you have until Monday, October 5 to register.

Chapter two : Key races to watch





U.S. House races

First Congressional District

Congressman Rick Crawford (R) is running unopposed in the 2020 elections for the 1st congressional district seat.

Second Congressional District

Congressman French Hill (R) has held the 2nd congressional district seat since 2014 and was re-elected in 2016 and 2018.

In 2018, he won roughly 52% of the vote against Democratic candidate Clarke Tucker. Hill won six of the seven counties in the district, but lost Pulaski County with only 38.89% of the vote.

He is being challenged by Joyce Elliott (D), who has been in the Arkansas Senate since 2009. She previously challenged for the 2nd congressional district seat in 2010 and received 38.27% of the vote.

If elected, Elliott would become the first Black person from Arkansas elected to Congress. She was endorsed by former President Barack Obama in August.

A recent Talk Business & Politics poll showed Hill with only a 1.5-point lead over Elliott.

Third Congressional District

Congressman Steve Womack (R) is being challenged by Celeste Williams (D) and Michael Kalagias (L).

Fourth Congressional District

Congressman Bruce Westerman (R) is being challenged by William Hanson (D) and Frank Gilbert (L).

U.S. Senate race

Republican Senator Tom Cotton is hoping to be re-elected after being elected to the Senate seat in 2014 when he won 56% of the vote.

Cotton has made national news quite a few times this election cycle, including saying that "it's time for Roe v. Wade to go" after being named a potential Supreme Court nominee.

There is no Democratic candidate on the ballot after Josh Mahony exited the race two hours after the filing period deadline passed.

The only challenger to unseat Cotton is Libertarian candidate Ricky Harrington Jr. His campaign is focused on criminal justice reform and healthcare.

"I'm not in this for glory and I'm not in this to make a huge name for myself," Harrington told us. "I'm in this to wake up the people, so they can take back their republic."

Independent Dan Whitfield tried to get his name on the ballot but is currently fighting through the legal system to have that happen.

His next appeal hearing is September 21, which is after the ballots are printed.

Presidential Race

Republican President Donald Trump is hoping to be re-elected for a second term after winning in 2016 with 304 electoral votes. He didn't win the popular vote against Hillary Clinton, receiving only 46.1% of the vote.

He is being challenged by Democratic candidate Joe Biden, who has chosen Kamala Harris as his Vice President candidate.

According to FiveThirtyEight, Biden holds a 7-point lead over Trump in national polls. In its election forecast, FiveThirtyEight said Biden is currently favored to win the election in November.

In the last Arkansas poll conducted in June, Trump only held a 2-point lead among likely voters. The poll also said 50% of the people surveyed disapproved of the job Trump is doing as President.