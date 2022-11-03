New Arkansas poll released on governor race, marijuana, abortions

The latest Arkansas Poll also appears to show support for Sarah Huckabee Sanders as the next governor and dwindling chances for recreational marijuana to pass.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The newest Arkansas Poll shows strong support for Republicans in the governor race and dwindling chances for recreational marijuana to pass in the state.

The poll, which is in its 24th year, asks potential voters in Arkansas a wide range of issues including elections, abortions, and the way the state is heading.

Among those polled, nearly 60% are likely to vote Republican in the race for Arkansas governor, which appears to show strong support for GOP candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders. In other polling, she had at least a 10-point lead over Democratic candidate Chris Jones.

When it comes to the ballot measures people will vote on, the poll shows a drastic dip in support for recreational marijuana. About 60% oppose the measure. Previous polls have shown Issue 4's support losing steam as we head closer to election night.

The poll also showed mixed reaction to Issue 1 and 2. Issue 2, which would require a 60% threshold for proposed amendments to pass, only has 49% support.

The poll also asked people several questions regarding abortion and what they would and wouldn't support.

In Arkansas, 74% would want abortion legalized when the pregnancy is no longer viable and 78% support abortions if the woman's life is in danger.

If there is a chance of serious defect in the baby, 54% thought abortion should be legal. And 72% of those polled indicate that abortion should be legal when the pregnancy has been caused by rape or incest.

"Research long has shown that most people's views are far more nuanced than political rhetoric captures," said Janine Parry, director of the Arkansas Poll, "and that's what we see here. Only 1 in 6 Arkansans supports wholesale prohibition, with strong majorities supporting additional exceptions for circumstances like fetal anomalies, rape (including incest), and threats to the woman's physical health."

Concern for the economy remained the most important issues for Arkansans, jumping from 22% to 39% in one year.

Parry said those jumps "highlight how national events distort local perceptions."

"Here in Arkansas — which is what the question asks about — most signs point to economic growth and political stability," Parry continued.

Other poll results including a continued trend upward of those concerned about climate change and a small increase in support for stricter gun control.

The poll was conducted through phone interviews with 801 people between Oct. 13 and Oct. 31 with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5%.

The average age of those polled was 63 and 76% were white.