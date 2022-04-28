MATA, Shelby County Voter Alliance help people get to the polls for last day of early voting

Linda Phillips, Administrator of the Shelby County Election Commission, said offering transportation to polling locations is something they have wanted to do for a long time, because it makes it easier for people in all parts of the city to vote.

"Having Mata step up to the plate I think we could get even more people to come out and vote,” Ian Randolph, Shelby County Voter Alliance, who also provides rides to the polls as a member of the NAACP. “The people that we normally carry to the polls are people that don't have cars. They're handicapped, they're elderly, and they just can't get around real good. So I think this will be an excellent service to add to the array of services that are out there."