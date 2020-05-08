Tennessean Bill Hagerty, who is seeking to be the Republican candidate in the U.S. Senate, compares Black Lives Matter movement to Marxism

Bill Hagerty and Nashville surgeon Manni Sethi face off in the primary election August 6

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — TV airwaves are clogged with attack ads in the Republican U.S. Senate primary in Tennessee ahead of Thursday's primary election. Polls show a tight race between two men: former ambassador Bill Hagerty, who President Trump endorsed and Nashville surgeon Manny Sethi.

Whoever wins will be favored to take outgoing GOP Senator Lamar Alexander's seat in November.

Hagerty stopped by Local 24 News Tuesday for a wide-ranging interview. He was asked if he stood by his remarks calling Black Lives Matter “a radical political movement to overthrow the government.”

“If you look at their manifesto, this is Marxism. The Black Lives Matter movement wants to do away with the police. They have a five-year plan to defund and dismantle the police. They're anti-Semetic. They want to do away with the nuclear family. They'd rather have the state raise your children, and if you disagree with them they will not hesitate to use violence,” Haggerty claimed.

“If you go back to when the George Floyd incident first occurred, Americans were unanimous that we wanted to see justice done in his particular case. And I think the conversation about law enforcement techniques and tactics is fully something we ought to be discussing and are discussing,” Hagerty said.

Hagerty was asked about other topics too, from whether there's any subject where he and the President disagree, as well as how he views White House handling of the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to listen to the entire unedited interview.