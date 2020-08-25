What you need to know to cast an absentee ballot in Desoto County, Mississippi

For Mississippians who want to vote absentee, that does not necessarily mean they can skip the lines.

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss — With the presidential election less than three months away, Mississippians are confused about how to properly get an absentee ballot.

An absentee ballot in Mississippi simply means a person will be absent on Election Day.

Just about everyone that is voting absentee in Mississippi must go to the DeSoto County courthouse to cast their ballot, unless they are disabled or have the coronavirus.

The county clerk must then issue an application for you to sign, then it has to be notarized. Once you're given a ballot, you must go to a voting place to vote. You fill out your ballot information, put it inside an envelope, seal it, sign across the seal flap, and then you have to take it back to the county clerk.

The clerk is expecting about 11,000 absentee ballots, which is almost twice as many as 2016.

If you plan to vote in person during the November 3rd election, there will be signs separating voters by six feet, and masks are suggested but not required. Employees will wear masks, and will be separated from voters by Plexiglass.

People in Mississippi will be voting for President, the possibility of legalizing marijuana, and on a new state “flag.”

Absentee voters can vote every day, starting on Sept. 21. to Oct 31. The time frame is Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. until Noon.