Memphis lawmaker honored as oldest serving legislator in Tennessee recorded history

At 92, St. Rep. Barbara Cooper is also the second oldest state legislator currently serving in the entire country, and the oldest serving Democrat.
Credit: Tennessee House Staff
Tennessee State Representative Barbara Cooper honored in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn — It was a surprise honor for a Memphis lawmaker Wednesday at the Tennessee House in Nashville.

State Representative Barbara Cooper (D-TN District 86) was honored as the oldest serving Legislator in Tennessee recorded history at 92-years-old.

She is also the second oldest state legislator currently serving in the entire country, and the oldest serving Democrat. Cooper has served in more than a quarter-century in the state house and was honored as Legislator of the Year in 2011.

Dr. Cooper attended Manassas High School in Memphis, received a Bachelor of Science and Master’s degree from Tennessee State University, and she got her Doctorate of Religious Philosophy from Jacksonville Theological Seminary.

In a news release, Cooper said she appreciated the honor, saying: “I’m not one for big surprises. I don’t make a lot of noise… other than when you cross the line… but I just want thank my colleagues and say that I love serving my District.”

She is currently running for re-election this year.

