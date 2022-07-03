Memphis could lose control over Byhalia oil pipeline

The proposed pipeline would connect the Valero refinery in southwest Memphis to the company's terminal just outside Collierville in Marshall County.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — People who thought they'd successfully beat efforts to build the Byhalia pipeline learned on Monday Valero hasn't given up.

Celebrities from Justin Timberlake, to Jane Fonda and Danny Glover argued against it, not to mention thousands of people who would live nearby.

Sen. Ken Yager and Rep. Kevin Vaughan of Collierville are pitching a bill that would take away local control of land use zoning any time it might affect the delivery of gas or "liquified petroleum gas transmission".