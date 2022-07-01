Memphis mayor asks Gov. Lee to invest in new bridge across the Mississippi River

In a letter to Gov. Bill Lee, Mayor Strickland requested the new bridge become a long-term priority for the state.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland is asking the state of Tennessee to invest in a new bridge across the Mississippi River.

In a letter to Gov. Bill Lee, Mayor Strickland requested the new bridge become a long-term priority for the state.

This comes less than a year after the Hernando de Soto Bridge had to be shut down for months because of safety concerns.

"The May 11th discovery of the crack in the de Soto bridge's structure which caused the temporary disruption of barge traffic under the bridge and a nearly three-month long interruption of travel on the bridge negatively affected Memphis and West Tennessee businesses and commuters," Strickland wrote. "The emergency repair and bridge closure that ensued was a reminder that the I-40 bridge is not just important to our state and region, but also a critical artery in the global supply chain."

