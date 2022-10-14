Memphis NAACP stresses importance of voting in November

Members of the public can still register to vote for 2023 elections this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at NAACP headquarters.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The importance of voting was stressed by the NAACP on Friday as the organization held a presser to explain key information needed in order for citizens to vote.

Early voting begins Wednesday, Oct. 19.

Van Turner is the president of the Memphis branch of the NAACP.

"The NAACP believes that in order to advance civil rights; in order to encourage people to vote, get out to vote, we have to first meet them at their needs," Turner said.

While it is now too late to register to vote for the upcoming elections, the NAACP notes that it's not too late for the city elections in 2023.

Members of the public can register to vote for that election this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at NAACP headquarters.

Former school board member and Shelby County Election Commissioner Vanecia Belser Kimbrow said that sometimes it takes special events to get youth engaged and excited about voting.

"Memphis’ population is terribly undercounted because our city doesn't show up to vote," Kimbrow said.

As a community activist that has worked toward this cause for 15 years, Kimbrow said that now, more than ever, Memphis' youth should get to the polls because "their lives are impacted" by crime and other issues that adversely affect them.

She said voting "impacts change that they want to see the community have."