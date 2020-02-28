Presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg campaigns in Memphis ahead of critical Super Tuesday

The former New York City mayor is banking on a strong Super Tuesday showing in Tennessee to ignite his presidential campaign.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — In just days, it will be decision time for Tennessee and Arkansas voters.

Those voting for the Democratic presidential candidates on Super Tuesday must choose among an unsettled, muddled field.

One of those candidates - Democrat Mike Bloomberg - stumped Friday morning in Memphis in the hopes of swaying undecided voters.

After mainly ignoring the earlier contests, the former New York City mayor is banking on a strong Super Tuesday showing in Tennessee to ignite his presidential campaign. His campaign stop in the Bluff City followed other events this month, with surrogates representing other democratic presidential hopefuls.

"I am running to restore honor and to build a country we can all be proud of," Bloomberg said.

Friday morning, Bloomberg kicked off a three-city Tennessee campaigning barnstorm at Minglewood Hall, with Memphis' mayor introducing a fellow mayor.

"Mike gets it done for cities and important issues facing our nation," Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said.

Mayor Strickland isn't the only local notable name publicly touting their presidential pick for 2020.

Earlier this month in Memphis, supporters for other campaigns rallied voters - including Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris for Joe Biden and actress Ashley Judd for Elizabeth Warren.

Some undecided voters questioned if these visits actually move the needle - or move minds towards another candidate.

"What I need to hear is not because you came into Memphis to say what you think Memphians want to hear. What I want to hear is what you should be saying to the entire country," Ruth Grosa said.