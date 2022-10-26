Mayor Harris, District Attorney Mulroy, Judge Sugarmon release joint legislative priorities.

Shelby County leadership is sharing their priorities with members of the Shelby County delegation to the General Assembly ahead of their upcoming season.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For the first time, the Shelby County Mayor’s office, District Attorney’s office, and Juvenile Court are sharing their combined legislative priorities with members of the Shelby County delegation to the General Assembly in advance of the legislature's upcoming session.

“Shelby County leaders are unified and focused on public safety," Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris said. "I’m pleased to join DA Mulroy and Judge Sugarmon in presenting a legislative agenda that would make significant investments, address violent crime, and increase public safety for our community.”

Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris, District Attorney Steve Mulroy, and Juvenile Court Judge Tarik Sugarmon released the following list of legislative priorities Wednesday:

1. Fully Fund TBI Crime Labs to Address Rape Kit Backlog.

In a November 4, 2021 Tennessee Bureau of Investigation budget hearing, Governor Bill Lee received a request to expand TBI funding in order to hire the staff needed to reduce the processing time of biological evidence from sexual assaults to at least 8 weeks.

Harris, Mulroy, and Sugarmon said they urge the State of Tennessee to consider this request and increase funding to the TBI for purposes of staffing the backlog of biological evidence submitted by law enforcement agencies. Additionally, they urge the state to consider contracting with private laboratory vendors as a first step to determine the viability of samples for uploading to the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS).

2. Re-establish a TBI Crime lab in Shelby County.

The Shelby County leaders said due to decisions made years ago, the community no longer has a Memphis-based Tennessee Bureau of Investigation laboratory to process DNA, sexual assault kits, and other evidence that could be used to identify suspects and bring them to justice more quickly. They went on to say the state should fully fund and fully staff a state-of-the art state crime in Shelby County. A state crime lab in Shelby County would reduce the travel burden on local law enforcement agencies and may help ensure that evidence will be more rapidly processed and used to hold violent criminals accountable.

3. Pass a blended sentencing solution that allows Shelby County's criminal justice leaders more tools to improve the juvenile justice system.

Shelby County leaders said a blended sentencing pilot program for Shelby County may be the best option to evaluate the efficacy of additional supervision. Blended sentencing would allow some juvenile offenders to avoid transfer into adult prisons so that they can remain closer to their families. They want to put the focus on making structural investments that reduce the likelihood of reoffending.

Given Shelby County's unique size, they recommend against a one-size-fits all approach that would enact the same legislation in the county as in some of the state's more rural and less populous counties. Above all, Harris, Mulroy, and Sugarmon said they need time to examine the available data about the juvenile justice system and ensure that they can make informed decisions in the community.

4. Fund the prevention and intervention strategies they say will work.