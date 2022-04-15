State Comptroller to take over Town of Mason's finances after a judge denies town request for temporary injunction

Mason's mayor and Board of Alderman asked for a temporary injunction to stop the takeover, but a judge denied that request on Thursday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The battle of control over the Town of Mason’s finances takes a turn.

In chancery court, a judge denied the town’s request for a temporary injunction. This will allow the state’s Comptroller to step in and take over.

It is not the outcome they hoped for, but one with which they will have to be compliant.

The issue dates back years ago, starting with embezzlement in 1995, misappropriation of funds in 2009, and an illegal transfer of more than $185,000 in utility funds in 2011. That led to the state’s involvement and offering the town time to fix the problem.

In February of this year, State Comptroller Jason Mumpower paid a surprise visit to the town. He posed to the town: either give up their charter or face action from his office.

The town voted to keep its charter. Mumpower’s response was to take over their finances.

Many town leaders believe this prevents the ability to make emergency decisions. They filed a lawsuit against the state.

They also believe the act to be discriminatory as the leadership was mostly white when the misuse of finances took place.

It is also a predominantly Black town with big eyes on it since Ford Motor Company announced plans to build a plant five miles away.

In a statement, the Comptroller responded to the judge’s decision, “I appreciate the judge’s decision that denies the motion for a temporary injunction. Our Office's interest has always been the restoration of the town’s financial health and improved financial management. We will continue to work with Mason so that it can pay back its debts, operate on a balanced budget, and deliver timely financial statements. The citizens and taxpayers of Mason deserve a financially sound government that is set up for success.”