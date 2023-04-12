U.S. Senate Democrats ask Department of Justice to investigate Tennessee House expulsions

Both Justin Pearson and Justin Jones have been reappointed to their seats in the Tennessee House.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A group of U.S. Senate Democrats is urging the Department of Justice to investigate the expulsion of Tennessee Representatives Justin Jones and Justin Pearson. Both have since been reappointed to the seats.

Led by Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Raphael Warnock, the U.S. lawmakers wrote a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland, asking the DOJ to determine "whether any violations of the United States Constitution or federal civil rights laws have occurred, and to take all steps necessary to uphold the democratic integrity of our nation's legislative bodies."

Of the expulsions, the letter said, “In taking this radical action, rather than responding to the intolerable violence inflicted upon a Tennessee community, the Tennessee House of Representatives chose to silence Black members of their own body who were protesting nonviolently, in response to violence.”

It continues, “Many in the Tennessee legislature appear to have convinced themselves that The People’s House is their house, and they have effectively evicted the districts’ voters out of their own house. This is un-democratic, un-American, and unacceptable, and the U.S. Department of Justice should investigate whether it was also unlawful or unconstitutional.”

The letter asks for a response from the Attorney General by Friday, April 28, 2023.