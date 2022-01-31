x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Regional

Mississippi orders competency hearing on execution request

He will be put under oath to say whether he wishes to go forward with a request he made in December, for the state to schedule his execution.
Credit: AP
This undated photo provided by the Mississippi Department of Corrections shows Blayde Grayson. The Mississippi Supreme Court is ordering a trial court judge to determine if Grayson, a Mississippi death row inmate, truly wants to request an execution date and if he is mentally competent to waive his appeals in the case. The state's high court on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, ordered that Grayson be taken to George County Circuit Court and put under oath to say whether he wishes to go forward with his request for the state to schedule his execution. (Mississippi Department of Corrections via aP)

JACKSON, Miss — The Mississippi Supreme Court is ordering a trial court judge to determine if a Mississippi death row inmate truly wants to request an execution date and if the inmate is mentally competent to waive his appeals in the case. 

The state’s high court on Friday ordered that 46-year-old Blayde Nathaniel Grayson be taken to George County Circuit Court. 

He will be put under oath to say whether he wishes to go forward with a request he made in December, for the state to schedule his execution. 

Grayson has been on death row since 1997, when he was convicted of killing a woman.

Related Articles

 

In Other News

Plan to allow online sports betting in Arkansas delayed at least until March