Mississippi orders competency hearing on execution request

JACKSON, Miss — The Mississippi Supreme Court is ordering a trial court judge to determine if a Mississippi death row inmate truly wants to request an execution date and if the inmate is mentally competent to waive his appeals in the case.

The state’s high court on Friday ordered that 46-year-old Blayde Nathaniel Grayson be taken to George County Circuit Court.

He will be put under oath to say whether he wishes to go forward with a request he made in December, for the state to schedule his execution.